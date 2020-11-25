Hundreds attend free turkey giveaway in Virginia Beach

A turkey giveaway leaves many waiting for hours, a small price to pay for the Thanksgiving centerpiece

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I'll wait as long as I can."

Maria Rosario has been at the Boys and Girls Club in Hampton since noon. It's now about 2 o'clock as she sits in her car in the parking lot with a smile on her face, the prospect of what's coming is enough to make the clock insignificant.

And at least she made it into the parking lot.

"We been on the phone this whole time to keep each other company," she said.

Maria Lee was only 30 minutes behind her mom, Maria Rosario. But that 30 minutes was enough to put her a block down from the Boys and Girls Club, parked on a side street, with her mom through the phone speaker in their shared pursuit of what's promised.

Vincent Jefferson saw the wait coming, "I sat there and waxed my car," he said, the last four hours in this parking lot not nearly enough to wipe the smile off his face.

"A lot of people could use the help, no matter how long you have to stay and wait," said Jefferson, ticket in hand for the upcoming prize.

Such is the desire for a turkey on Thanksgiving week.

The Do Gooders have a turkey giveaway every year, and this year is means just a bit more.

"A lot of people are in need that usually aren't... we want to help those people," said Whalan McDew with the organization.

A mix-up at the store meant the original 1:30 p.m. delivery time was delayed until 3 p.m., but that didn't quell the enthusiasm. The Thanksgiving turkey means far more than meat on a plate. It's a congregatory symbol. The light around which families and friends gather to give thanks. It makes a Thanksgiving meal a THANKSGIVING meal, rather than just a collection of autumnal sides and pies.

It's why lines stretched around the block. It's why four hours is a small price to pay for the holiday staple. It's why the line may be similar on Wednesday as the Boys and Girls club offers another giveaway with the Do Gooders from 2 to 4 p.m.