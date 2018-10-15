CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Bras will be symbols of hope and awareness, as the Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction returns to Hampton Roads.

The 11th annual event will feature bras created to raise awareness of breast cancer, to honor those who have won their fight and to remember those who lost their battle. Bras will be entered in several categories and winners will be chosen by local celebrity judges.

Then on Saturday, event organizers will present a Women's Health Expo to inform women in our community.

The Bra-Ha-Ha is presented by the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation. 13News Now anchor Ashley Smith will emcee the event.

The show and auction will be Friday, October 19, 2018 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tidewater Community College Chesapeake Center, located at 1428 Cedar Road.

The Women's Health Expo will be at the same location on Saturday, October 20, beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information about the Bra-Ha-Ha or how to make a donation, visit the Bra-Ha-Ha website.

