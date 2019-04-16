CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The New Chesapeake Men for Progress Educational Foundation is hosting will host its 11th annual Black Male Achievement and Scholarship Breakfast later this month.

The event recognizes the academic achievement of African-American male students from each of Chesapeake's seven high schools.

One of the top students from each high school will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship while the remaining students will be awarded $200 book stipends.

This year's keynote speaker will be Eugene Holloman, an author, business leader, youth mentor and former Bayside High and JMU football standout.

The New Chesapeake Men for Progress Education Foundation is a charitable foundation founded in 2010, whose goal is to improve the quality of life for Chesapeake’s youth through programs, educational services, scholarships, and mentoring.

They've awarded more than $127,000 in scholarships and book stipends to graduating seniors in Chesapeake schools over the past 10 years.

The 11th Annual Black Male Achievement and Scholarship Breakfast will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

More information can be found on the foundation's website.