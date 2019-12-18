NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday presented committee members his proposed budget for next year through 2022.

Among many points, he announced his administration wants to end the state-mandated car inspections. Northam said it'll save Virginians about $150 million, each year.

Inside the Wards Corner Shell automotive Service and Maintenance center, Owner Stanley Raciborski said they see roughly 400 cars for state inspections, each week.

Each Virginia state inspection takes time so mechanics can catch any safety issues. Raciborski said it makes a big difference when it comes to safety on the road.

He believes getting rid of state inspections is the wrong way to go.

Northam believes it’s the right choice. The governor said there’s no connection between highway safety and state inspections. AAA Tidewater’s spokespeople tell us they are researching right now to double-check.

View the full proposed budget below:

Raciborski disagrees with Northam's plan, especially in such a transitory military community.

“We see a lot of things that are wrong with the cars safety-wise,” said Raciborski. “Cars that are from other states, that don’t have our regulations that shouldn’t be on the road, to begin with.”

Right now, 35 states don’t require the inspections and Virginians pay $20 per year. That’s not including repairs to fix what mechanics find.

Customer Janice Losbanos said, “I just want to get rid of them because it’s just costing to me, it’s costly.” She told 13News Now, “I know we have to make sure we watch out for our cars. That’s something we do when we go get them fixed.”

Raciborski says it’s a small amount of money that makes a big difference for his business and community safety on the streets.

“If we don’t have this inspection, I think we’re going down the wrong road,” Raciborski said. “I think this is a step backward.”

The second item Northam mentioned is his administration wants to cut the auto registration fee in half. He anticipates that’ll save Virginians more than $130 million per year.

To cover the cost, he wants to raise the gas tax 4 cents a year over three years. He said that revenue will be stream-lined into inflation. Northam said that will make sure people who use more of our transportation system, including out-of-state drivers, pay for transportation.

Northam said he expects it will help us adjust for the impact of fuel efficiency.

In his words, Northam said, “this funding proposal is more sustainable, and it is more equitable. Those who drive more should pay more.”

