At Buxton vigil, community remembers victims of deadly fire

GoFundme pages for the families have eclipsed more than $120,000. Some other families remain displaced by the fire.

BUXTON, N.C. — A tight-knit Outer Banks community rallied around families devastated by a deadly fire last week.

Friday evening, family and friends gathered at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, North Carolina. The group hosted a vigil in remembrance of two women and two girls who died on October 23.

Sarah Quigley, 34, Katrina Ramsey, 35, Zoey Ramsey, 7, and Emma Ramsey, 4, lost their lives in a housing complex fire early that morning.

13News Now is awaiting word from the Dare County Fire Marshall on the possible cause of the blaze. The fire also displaced other families.

GoFundme pages for the Quigley and Ramsey families have raised more than $120,000 in the last week. There are also crowdfunding efforts to support the families who have lost their homes.

One of the GoFundme pages says Quigley “never met a stranger,” and is leaving behind a family of her own.

A separate page set up by Ramsey’s sister-in-law describes the woman and her girls as a loving Coast Guard family. Katrina’s husband, Harry, is a member of the Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina posted a statement about the fire last week on its Facebook from Capt. Matt Baer, Commander of Sector North Carolina. The message also said three other Coast Guard members and their families were displaced by the fire.

Friday night, members of the Coast Guard joined loved ones and shared their "goodbye" to the victims.

One family member told 13News Now that Ramsey loved the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, especially at sunset.

Services for the Ramsey family will take place at a later date, in Pennsylvania.