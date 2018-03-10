VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — This weekend, members of the Filipino community will get a chance to meet with community leaders and candidates at a forum in Virginia Beach.

On Saturday, the Filipino-American Community Action Group will host the forum at the Mayera E. Obendorf Central Library at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Residents will have the chance to meet candidates for Virginia Beach mayor, city council, and school board.

The forum is free and open to the public, but RSVP is highly recommended.

Fil-Am CAG is a non-profit organization that encourages Filipino- Americans to be in involved in the community; by registering people to vote and encouraging community leaders to address the issues that concern the Filipino community in Hampton Roads.

