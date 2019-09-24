HAMPTON, Va. — Love what you do, and you’ll stay happy.

It’s a simple motto Mikey Charlton lives by.

Charlton is the owner of Charlton’s Marine Canvas, a specialized canvas fabrication shop designing custom boat enclosures for local boaters.

His shop in Yorktown is clean, organized and bright- reflective of the Hampton man’s meticulous work for high end clientele.

“I look at this as art,” said Charlton. “I really do.”

The world has now taken notice of Charlton’s craft.

“They called me out of the blue,” said Charlton.

Charlton was chosen by one or the best canvas workers in the world to come out to Australia and train for a week.

“When you get invited you go,” Charlton said. “In a heartbeat, I was like, ‘I’m going.’”

Only six or seven other people from across the country were selected, so it’s a big honor in the canvas community.

Charlton leaves for Australia at the end of October.

He’s a reminder to us all- love what you do. And even if you don’t- treat it with care, and you can go pretty far.