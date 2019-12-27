NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A small Kia Soul traveled across the Peninsula on Friday, but its size was deceiving.

"We have remote control cars, fire trucks, footballs, and Barbie dolls, of course," said DTLR employee Mike Bagwell.

The car was overflowing with Christmas toys. Every gift was a donation from purchases this holiday season at DTLR, a Newport News clothing store.

"We definitely have over 200 toys at least," Bagwell said.

He teamed up with local rap artist Marlo Stanfield, known by many as Big Money Period, to give out toys where they might be needed most.

"I grew up in these certain situations," Stanfield said. "I didn't always have the toys that I wanted, the things that I wanted or the shoes that I wanted"

Their mission was simple.

"Basically, I'm trying to be something I never had as a kid," Stanfield said.

Both wanted to create smiles and examples that could make a difference. The duo went neighborhood to neighborhood around the Peninsula to collect those smiles from kids of all ages. Even parents were thankful for the surprise visit.

Toys disappeared in a flash, despite the one present per kid rule.

"It's a big thing to be able to go back and give them something if they didn't get anything," Bagwell said.

Both friends said the gesture might be small, but they hope it made a big impact for any child who was still looking for some holiday cheer.

"Maybe next time it will be bikes, but it is always going to be something," Stanfield said. "So, they always know if we have nobody to look up to, we got him to look up to."

