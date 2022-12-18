Care to Share: Girl Scouts deliver donations to military service members

The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast said more than 3,700 fall product donations were made to benefit the USO Hampton Roads and Central Virginia this year.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) came out to Norfolk International Airport on Saturday where they donated Girl Scout specialty boxed nuts and candies to military service members.

The organization anticipated Saturday would be the busiest travel day of the year for service members heading home for the holidays. Ten Girl Scouts made specialty donations to newly-landed military passengers.

It's part of their annual "Care to Share" program.