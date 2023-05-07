Celebrating Fil-Am Friendship Day in Virginia Beach

The celebration in honor of Philippine Independence Day returns Saturday, July 8.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A celebration in honor of Philippine Independence Day is returning to Virginia Beach this weekend.

Fil-Am Friendship Day is on Saturday, July 8 at Mount Trashmore, and the community is invited to join the day-long festival.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is a lineup full of entertainment, from cultural and modern performances to the Flores de Mayo Pageant and Parade.

Attendees can catch Filipino-American songwriter and producer Elmer Abapo live at the event, too.

The community has celebrated Fil-Am Friendship Day in Virginia Beach for more than 45 years.