'Guns N Hoses' charity hockey match will benefit children of military members and first responders

The match is on April 1st. A portion of proceeds from the charity hockey game will benefit the 'Hero Kids Foundation.'

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The first weekend in April will mark the 13th annual "Guns N Hoses" charity hockey match. Firefights and police officers from across Hampton Roads will face off on the ice at Norfolk's Scope Arena.

Vincent Decrisci is a police officer, hockey player, and member of Guns N Hoses Committee. He said he and his committee members spent a lot of time organizing this year's event and he's looking forward to gameday.

“Last year we did lose in overtime 3 to 2 so I’m pretty ticked off about that! No one likes to lose to firefighters," Vincent Decrisci joked.

Decrisci noted the friendly match is also a fundraiser. He said the event is a chance to engage the community and give back to nonprofits.

This year, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Hero Kids Foundation. John Raniowski is the Foundation's founder.

“We’re a natured-based team building center that provides support to the families who serve us in uniform – whether it’s law enforcement, fire fighter, EMS, or the military," Raniowski said. “This is amazing to have the people we serve saying that we see your value."

The nonprofit that supports children of military and first responder families through activities like family surf camps and equine therapy, along with family counseling.

Raniowski served in the Navy for 25 years. He said he was inspired to launch the nonprofit after recognizing the impact his service had on only himself but his family and children.

“Hero Kids came out of a penance to my daughters in respect for what they did, what their sacrifice as a family was, to my wearing the uniform," Raniowski said. "Every though they didn’t wear it, they made greater sacrifice at times.”