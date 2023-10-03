Coffee and church go hand-in-hand at this Chesapeake business

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local cafe shop gives you the chance to grab a coffee before your church service.
Welcome to "Like Home Coffee and Treats," located in Chesapeake. The Black-owned business houses a church inside the coffee shop.
"Reach out to the community and let them know that the church is here, not only to empower them with the word but a place where we can have fun, fellowship," Bishop Melvin Futrell said.
Melvin and his wife, Pastor Tammy Futrell, run the Proceeding Word Church.
"To be great people, serving great people," Melvin said.
You can find the cafe at 2401 Bainbridge Boulevard. It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The couple also said they're open to hosting events for people in the community.