Coffee and church go hand-in-hand at this Chesapeake business

"Like Home Coffee and Treats" houses a church inside the coffee shop.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local cafe shop gives you the chance to grab a coffee before your church service.

Welcome to "Like Home Coffee and Treats," located in Chesapeake. The Black-owned business houses a church inside the coffee shop.

"Reach out to the community and let them know that the church is here, not only to empower them with the word but a place where we can have fun, fellowship," Bishop Melvin Futrell said.

Melvin and his wife, Pastor Tammy Futrell, run the Proceeding Word Church.

"To be great people, serving great people," Melvin said.

You can find the cafe at 2401 Bainbridge Boulevard. It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.