Drive-thru food distribution event held at Chesapeake's Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is continuing to help food-insecure families in Hampton Roads.

A drive-thru distribution event was held at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake on Tuesday, with residents receiving approximately 45 pounds of fresh produce, protein and shelf-stable foods.

David Brandt, the senior director of communications with the Foodbank, said that 940 households were served.

The food giveaway was funded by the Chesapeake City Council through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.