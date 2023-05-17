Chesapeake Jubilee 2023 kicks off this weekend

The weekend full of food, music, and entertainment starts Thursday at the Chesapeake City Park.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — There's a big party coming to Chesapeake this weekend!

The Chesapeake Jubilee is headed to the city on Thursday, May 18, and organizers have promised a weekend full of new entertainment, rides, and family fun for all ages.

The carnival returned to Chesapeake last year after a two-year hiatus. Organizers said they're working hard to make this year's Jubilee even better.

Family Acts

New this year, the Jubilee is bringing the "World of Wonders" show to the city, according to a news release. It'll feature several thrilling acts, including sword swallowers and fire eaters.

Hot Dog pig races and Texas Tommy's Wild West Review show will also appear at the Jubilee for the first time this year.

"We had a great response to our family acts at the 2022 Jubilee so we searched the country for new entertainers to round out our lineup this year," said Stephanie Welke, the Jubilee's Executive Director, in the release.

Each act will have multiple performances throughout each day.

Music

The Jubilee will share the stage with several local musicians throughout the weekend. To cap it all off, attendees will hear a tribute to Lynyrd Skynrd.

"Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show" has paid tribute to the band and its fans for the last 30 years nationwide, according to a news release. This weekend, Second Helping is making its Chesapeake Debut.

Some of the other performers include "Just Standing," "Magg Dylan" and "The Funky Blues Kings."

Amusement

"Amusements of America" is returning as the Jubilee's carnival midway provider, according to the release.

The provider brings rides, games, and food stands to the weekend. Some of those rides include the "Wild Mouse" and a Ferris wheel.

Special Appearances

Football fans, keep an eye out for special appearances from D.C. football legends.

The Washington Commanders and OrthoVirginia are partnering to host a "virtual combine." It'll give attendees an inside look at how players stay healthy on the field.

According to a news release, professional football players Josh Morgan, Santana Moss, Jordan Reed, and Fred Smoot will make appearances throughout the weekend.

"The virtual combine... is another awesome activity for families to participate in at the 2023 Chesapeake Jubilee," Welke said in a news release. "I know we have a lot of Commanders fans in this area so come on out and meet a pro and Major Tuddy, too!"

Major Tuddy is the Commanders' mascot.

Food

What's a carnival without snacks? Welke said there will be plenty of fun festival food to try this weekend.

"It's my favorite time of the year... funnel cakes, fried Oreos, BBQ, fresh fries... I try one of each," said Welke.

Admission is $3 per person and runs from May 18 through 21. It's at the Chesapeake City Park on City Park Drive.