Chesapeake police looking for missing 32-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a 32-year-old man last seen in the city on Feb. 17 and who possibly needs medical attention.

The AWARE Foundation said Ryan Blankenship's vehicle was spotted in Rockbridge County, Virginia. He was seen in the areas of Staunton and Waynesboro on Feb. 20.

Blankenship has medical conditions that require medication that he doesn't have with him, according to the foundation.

He is believed to be driving a black Chrysler Sebring convertible with a missing side mirror and Virginia handicapped plates 83139H.