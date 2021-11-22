Chesapeake police search for missing woman with heart condition

She is known to spend time in the hotels on Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake and could also be in the Suffolk area.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 2018.

Detectives with the Chesapeake Police Department are asking the public to help them locate a woman who has been missing for over a month.

Jessica Cahill is 43-years-old. She is 5'3" and weighs approximately 167 pounds. Nobody has seen or heard from her since October 16.

According to the police, she has a heart condition that requires medication that she may not be taking.

