CHKD accepting online holiday donations due to COVID-19 pandemic

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can't drop off gifts in person, but you can do a little virtual gift-giving.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new way to bring holiday joy to the young patients at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

If you'd like to donate, you can do so through the Walmart Registry for Good and the Amazon-Smile Charity Wish List. Both options have approved items that you can buy.

You also can purchase Walmart and Amazon gift cards for parents. Gift cards can be mailed to:

CHKD Philanthropy Office

601 Children’s Lane

Norfolk, Virginia, 23507