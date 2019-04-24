NORFOLK, Va. — The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters will be kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month by lighting its buildings green in May.

Throughout the month, the hospitals will also be hosting events to promote the mental health of children.

One of the highlights will be a screening of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety,” an inspirational documentary that features children and young adults speaking about anxiety. CHKD is presenting the screening in partnership with the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, a Richmond-based nonprofit dedicated to erasing stigmas, raising awareness, and providing mental health education.

A panel discussion with CHKD experts and special guests will follow the screening.

The documentary will be screened on May 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Sparks Science Center at Cape Henry Collegiate, 1320 Mill Dam Road in Virginia Beach.

The event is free and suitable for children 10 and older.

Click here to learn more.