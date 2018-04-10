CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Children with special needs, especially those with mobility issues, often have difficulty trick-or-treating.

FallFest is a new Halloween-themed community event for children with special needs that gives them the Halloween experience in a fun, safe, and less scary environment.

There will be a fully accessible indoor "neighborhood" where children can go trick-or-treating. The neighborhood will be made up of friendly-themed and decorated cardboard houses, manned by costumed participants giving out treats.

The houses are being decorated by local businesses and community groups such as CHKD’s Therapy Services department and Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS).

Organizers say the day will be packed with lots of fall-themed activities which include pumpkin decorating at the pumpkin patch, face painting, all-abilities games, a photo booth, music, and a quiet area.

FallFest will be held Saturday, October 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the River Crest Community Center in Chesapeake. The address is 1001 River Walk Parkway.

Tickets and registration are not required.

