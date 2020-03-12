Churches, City of Norfolk collaborate to protect homeless community from COVID-19 and colder weather

Starting Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk will open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days per week to serve homeless people in the community.

NORFOLK, Va. — As temperatures drop and the number of coronavirus cases rises, local churches are working with the City of Norfolk to protect some of the area’s most vulnerable.

“You can have legislation. You can have organizations donate money. But only the Church can be the hands and feet of Christ,” said Joel Phillips, the program’s coordinator for First Presbyterian Church.

The church, located at 820 Colonial Avenue in Norfolk, will provide up to 25 people with food, shelter, clothes, and access to resources over the next six weeks. This is a coordinated effort involving more than 30 churches and the City of Norfolk and falls under the Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team (NEST) program.

The NEST program has been running for years, but the impact of the pandemic forced people, like Phillips, to rethink the need and strategy.

“Much of the world is still shut down like libraries and recreation centers, and warm places to find shelter are just not available,” said Phillips.

Phillips says First Presbyterian is targeting people who are not already in other shelter programs and have no other option. His team is also prioritizing people who are most vulnerable to the cold weather and the coronavirus.

The church will offer free COVID-19 testing to people at the shelter every Wednesday until January 12.

“We don’t say 'homeless.' We say 'guests' because it is not a condition,” said Phillips. “People are facing things and sometimes they just need a hand-up.”