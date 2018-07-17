NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — On Tuesday night, Newport News city leaders are hosting a community engagement session asking neighbors to join in a big conversation. They're reaching out to work with the community to come up with solutions for preventing violence.

Marhonda Echols is the city’s Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Manager and said the city’s initiative is called the “Building Better Futures.”

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of two community meetings the city will have for citizens to tell city officials their concerns.

“We can’t do it without the community,” said Echols. “We want to inspire hope. We want to be able to provide opportunities. We want every citizen to feel like they’re safe.”

People at the meeting will take some time to focus on discussing youth and gang violence. Organizers want to brainstorm ways to help 12 to 25-year old’s who participate in criminal behavior and help them break the cycle of crime.

The initiative is funded by city council and monitored by the city manager’s office.

Echols said now is the time to open the conversation so changes can be made for a safer community.

“It’s something that everybody’s talking about. It’s something that everybody is passionate about, whether they have been affected directly or indirectly,” said Echols, “and our new police chief is really engaged in what’s happening in the community.”

The forum is so timely, in fact, it’s taking place about a half mile away from where an early morning shooting happened.

Anthony Tucker lives on 35th Street, where police were investigating the shooting of a 28 -year-old man.

Tucker said, “It’s (shootings are) happened again, and again, and again.” Tucker said having more police officers is one safety solution, but he feels skeptical.

“Making it work is a whole different thing,” said Tucker.

Echols said this meeting will make the city follow through on ideas like Tucker’s. The goal of the community and city brainstorming is so city officials can make a three to five-year prevention plan by October.

“It will be something they can hold us accountable for,” said Echols. “So, the creation of the strategic plan in bringing everybody engaged, and bringing everybody a part of the process is going to give us all ownership.”

Tuesday's meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center. A second meeting will be on August 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center.

Everyone is welcome to attend a Community Engagement session. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, on the Building Better Futures program visit their Facebook page.

