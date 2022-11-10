CNU collects food donations for its annual 'Food for Thought' campaign

On Thursday, students and staff came together to weigh how much food they plan to donate to families in need. It's part of the university's annual "Food for Thought" campaign , where CNU partners with Smithfield Foods to donate thousands of pounds of food to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank .

Smithfield Foods said it would contribute 10,000 pounds of protein to the food drive, in addition to food collected as part of the "Weight of Hunger" challenge, where various groups on campus will compete against each other to see who brings in the most food.