Hispanic Resource Center to give hundreds of winter coats to families in need

The center started collecting clothing donations in Virginia Beach and Hampton in November.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the temperatures cool down, the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia is calling on anyone who can help donate warm clothing for families in need.

Center organizers said more than 200 coats and other items will go to families this weekend.

“It’s extremely significant to us to be able to give back to the community and to be able to help them," said Hispanic Resource Center Director Viviana Fullwood.

Fullwood said the center started collecting clothing donations in Virginia Beach and Hampton in November.

“The Hispanic Resource Center is a nonprofit organization... it has been a little bit challenging. But people have been dropping off items at both locations," said Fullwood.

Chelsie Keyhea is a student-volunteer who is helping the center by posting about the clothing drive on social media.

“I remember a friend of mine on social media, she is a young mom and she was in need of toys and clothing for her child and I told her about what my teacher is doing and she was really excited knowing that people are helping other families," said Keyhea.

Keyhea said it’s rewarding to volunteer. But it’s even easier and better to give. She said her family found some coats while cleaning out their home and donated them.

“It means a lot to me knowing that I’m helping my community by bringing in coats and knowing that families will be warm this winter," said Keyhea.