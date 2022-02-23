Codi Bigsby still on Hampton community's mind during city council meeting

Some continued to ask for more transparency from the Hampton Police Department, while others applauded their efforts so far.

HAMPTON, Va. — Four-year-old Codi Bigsby is still on the Hampton community’s mind.

People spoke about him and the search during Wednesday night's Hampton City Council meeting.

During the last Hampton City Council meeting, tensions were high over the disappearance of Codi Bigsby. Activists faced off with Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot and questioned the investigation.

But Wednesday night, those activists apologized for their behavior.

However, they still aired their concerns and frustrations over the search to the mayor and council.

"While you might think that we’re just talking heads, we’ve covered hundreds of miles walking, talking with residents, passing out flyers," said Mahogany Jones.

Jones says while she and other community members search for the missing four-year-old, they’re hungry for more information from officials.

"We believe that there is a huge disconnect between officials, the community and law enforcement."

Amanda Kelly approached the podium and asked why more cities aren’t involved or alerted to Codi's case.

"There’s a missing child out there. There should be more cities that are involved other than the city of Hampton," said Kelly.

On the other hand, Mary Thompson applauded Talbot and his team for the work they’ve done to find Codi.

She says she was part of the 50 people selected to search with officers just days after he was reported missing.

“I think they’re doing a good job," she says. “I watched that chief get tears in his eyes.”

Thompson told the crowd this case hits close to home for her because she lost two children of her own around Thanksgiving.

She says she is extremely passionate about Codi’s case.

"This child means a lot to me like it’s my child."