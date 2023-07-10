Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis hosts free Hampton Roads football camp for military children

The camp will be July 11 and 12 at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Washington Commanders Linebacker Jamin Davis will be hosting a youth football camp for military children in the Hampton Roads area.

Kids who are ages 6 to 14 are invited to the football camp being hosted at Naval Air Station Oceana on July 11 and 12. The camp will celebrate and honor resilient and courageous military children and their families.

During the event, Davis will also talk about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle.

The camp is open to boys and girls who are dependents of active duty, retirees and DoD civilian employees. Pizza will be served to kids and parents after the camp.