Annual 'Commissioners and Cans food drive' comes to an end, will help replenish local food banks

Different offices of the Commissioners of Revenue have a friendly competition to help replenish food banks in our area.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The fifth annual Commissioners and Cans food drive is a friendly competition between different Commissioners of Revenue across Virginia that has a goal to help replenish food banks in our area at the end of summer, a time of year when resources are often in short supply.

The founding office, Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Boyle, celebrated the end of the event by judging the different food drive box displays with Mayor Phillip Jones on Thursday.

The food drive box displays took on fun themes, including Pac-Man, Thomas the Tank Engine, Oscar the Grouch, the Minions, Huggy Wuggy, and Audrey II from "Little Shop of Horrors"!

The winning display went to Thomas the Tank Engine, which declared it was "on track to fight hunger".

Organizers said totals will be counted over the next two weeks and made public as soon as available.