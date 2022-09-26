Community advocates host showcase to encourage youth away from violence

Norfolk advocates organized the first ever, 'Youth Showcase,' to highlight a positive path for young people in Hampton Roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Community members and advocates met in Norfolk Sunday afternoon to highlight resources for young people to turn away from violence. The first ever Youth Showcase hosted by the Stop The Violence Team took place at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

A group of singers, poets and youth groups took the stage to highlight their talents.

Octavia Mills, a local artist, showcased her music. She also wanted to send a message to other young adults in Hampton Roads.

“Just continue to smile and put smiles on other people's faces. Give, show love, and that's how you receive it," said Mills.

“We want the community to see that our youth have a better direction to go in instead of taking their talent in the violent community," said Stop The Violence Team President Bilal Muhammad.

Organizers said it's an event to get other youth groups to work together and show what they have to offer.

“We have counselors that can come out if you need counseling. If you’re having problems with your rent I have resources to help people out with their rent," said Latisha Riddick.

Riddick is the president of the “We Matter" team organization. Riddick said her organization gives young people a voice, provides counseling and directs them to resources for their families. She said she started the organization last year after a child in her community died from violence.

“It just touched me because I, as a mother, do not want to have to experience that. So I decided to start my organization to try and do as much as possible to give these kids an understanding the value of their life," said Riddick.

Rebecca Wilson and Daniella Best both lost their sons to gun violence. Wilson said her son, Maurice Wilson, died of gun violence on September 8, 2021. He was 18-years-old.

Best said her son, Jaylen G. McEachin, was shot and killed in 2019.

The two mothers want to share messages of hope for a safer community for the next generation.

“They don't deserve to feel like they have to carry weapons on them to be safe. They don't deserve to feel unsafe at school. They don't deserve to feel unsafe walking down the street in their own community," said Wilson.

“I want you to know that we are here, we're fighting and we are going to get justice for our children. We’re going to keep that legacy alive for our boys," said Best.