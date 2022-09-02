'He is our little Spider-Codi' | Community putting up flyers, yard signs in hopes of finding Codi Bigsby

Hampton police are trying to further the investigation with a huge billboard along Interstate 664. Community members are doing everything possible to help.

HAMPTON, Va. — Where is four-year-old Codi Bigsby? 10 days after his father reported him missing in Hampton, there is still no sign of him, but the community is not giving up.

Next to the apartments where Codi lives, there is now a growing collection of balloons, teddy bears and pictures of Spider-Man, growing tokens of love for a 4-year-old boy many people never have met.

“Spider-Man was Codi’s thing,” said Hampton resident Paige Fuller. “He is our little Spider-Codi.”

Police said Codi Bigsby’s father reported him missing last week. Immediately, investigators began searching and so did the community.

Paige Fuller lives in Hampton and has joined search parties almost every day.

“We are just trying to cover the grid a little area at a time as we can, with the amount of people we have,” Fuller said.

A Facebook group dedicated to finding him has more than 20,000 members. It’s how Shayna Hudgins found out how to join in the search. The page organizers aren't even from Virginia.

“Everybody is posting in it, keeping in communication with each other about the places that have been looked at,” Hudgins said.

"We had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did," said page organizer Karena Thomas. "But we are really glad it did."

Hampton police are trying to further the investigation with a huge billboard along Interstate 664.

It has a photo of Codi and asks people to call with tips.

The community is spreading information through flyers and even yard signs. Kayla White and her family are behind a sign that reads "Bring Codi home."

It sits in front of the apartment complex in Buckroe Beach where he lives.

“It’s just something that I never, ever thought that would be at our front door, you know,” White said. “Every time I go to the sign at the end I say, ‘Codi just come home.’”

White lives there too. She hopes the sign keeps Codi on everyone’s mind.

“This is by far the biggest pool and largest amount of love that I have seen my entire life growing up in this Hampton community for the cause of one child, one baby,” White said. “It’s beautiful to see.”

A group of community search organizers also held a small rally Wednesday night. They marched from a park to Hampton City Hall to spread awareness about Codi’s disappearance.

Police still are looking to talk with anyone who might have information about Codi Bigsby or his father Cory Bigsby, and any of their recent movements.