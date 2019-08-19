NORFOLK, Va. — The group "Silent No More" aims to create a community where young people can feel safe and comfortable expressing their opinions about topics that they may not be able to talk about anywhere else.

On Saturday, August 31, they're holding a Community Walkathon at Norfolk City Park.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will feature free activities for kids, as well as free school supply giveaways and a cookout for families.

While the event is free, Silent No More is asking for donations so they can continue to help teens and young adults in Hampton Roads.

To register, visit www.shantelathena.com.