GIVE LOCAL 757: Connect With a Wish

Highlighting a local organization that helps local children in the foster care system.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Joy Rios started Connect With A Wish in Virginia Beach seven years ago.

She was inspired by the great people in the community doing all they could to help children pulled out of their homes and placed into the foster care system.

She is now one of those great people.

Along with a small group of volunteers, Rios connects generous donations from the community - from essential toiletries and blankets to prom dresses and gifts - with children in foster care.

Many of those children don't even have the basics when they leave broken homes in our community.

“We can have one week where we can have six kids being placed in foster care," said Rios.

This time of year, Connect With A Wish's big focus is on prom. They always keep hundreds of dresses stocked so that every local girl gets to enjoy a night of glamour and fun.

“It’s kind of like 'Say yes to the prom dress,'” said Rios.

This year, because of the pandemic, they’re hosting a two-day drop-off event, and Rios says they still need plus-sized dress donations.

“I think it makes the community feel good when they can bring in items that will go directly to local children," said Rios.