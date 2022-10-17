Daffodil planting in Portsmouth to honor the children who died in the Holocaust

The Jewish Museum and Cultural Center partnered with The Daffodil Project to plant flowers in remembrance of the children who died in the Holocaust.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Jewish Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth partnered with The Daffodil Project Sunday to plant flowers in honor of the children who died in the Holocaust, the city said on Instagram.

The first of two planting days in Portsmouth was Sunday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The next one will be on October 30 at the same time.

According to the Daffodil Project, the reason they plant daffodils is that "the shape and color of the daffodils represent the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. Yellow is the color of remembrance. Daffodils represent our poignant hope for the future. They are resilient and return with a burst of color each spring, signifying hope, renewal and beauty. The daffodils also honor those who survived the Holocaust and went on to build new lives after this dark and difficult period."

Sponsors were encouraged to donate bulbs for planting, and the goal for the day was to plant 3,000 bulbs. The worldwide effort has led to almost 760,000 bulbs of their 1.5 million goal to be planted in more than 15 countries.

The Daffodil Project is an initiative of Am Yisrael Chai, a nonprofit Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness Organization, according to its website.

"The Daffodil Project aspires to build a worldwide Living Holocaust Memorial by planting 1.5 million Daffodils in memory of the children who perished in the Holocaust and in support for children suffering in humanitarian crises in the world today," the website said.