Buy a Dairy Queen pup cup and help local animal shelters

All through September, proceeds from Dairy Queen pup cups will go to the VBSPCA and other animal sehlters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you have a dog, you have probably heard of pup cups. They can be found at Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and other stores.

But this month, if you're looking to get your pup a treat, head to a local Dairy Queen!

All through September, mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen locations will donate all proceeds from pup cups to the Virginia Beach SPCA and other local animal shelters.

What this means is you can get your dog a sweet treat on a hot day AND help homeless animals at the same time!

If that's not enough, the Virginia Beach SPCA will be sharing photos on their Facebook story of pups enjoying their treats.

Who knows, maybe if you buy one for your pup, he or she might be featured!

For a list of participating Dairy Queens around Hampton Roads, click here.

Below is the schedule with participating shelters and Dairy Queens:

September 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: VBSPCA at Landstown DQ

September 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Peninsula SPCA at Warwick DQ in Newport News

September 11 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.: Norfolk SPCA at Granby DQ in Norfolk

September 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Chesapeake Humane Society at 200 S Battlefield

During this fundraiser last year, animal rescues in local communities got a total of $9,324 thanks to pup cup sales.