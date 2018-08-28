NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Daniel's Blessing, a Hampton Roads-based non-profit that is helping kids in need in our area as well as in Haiti, is holding its annual fundraising gala in Norfolk.

This year’s theme is “We are the Light of the World,” and will benefit its Youth Advancement Program.

The evening begins with a variety of appetizers, silent auction, followed by a delicious dinner, guest speaker, music entertainment, and more.

It will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Town Point Club, 101 West Main Street in Norfolk.

To buy a ticket, become a sponsor, donate silent auction items or learn more about attending the event, please contact Candy Hayes at 757-404-6235. You can also learn more by visiting http://www.goresearch.me/danielsblessinggala.

