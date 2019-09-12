VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Were you a dodgeball fiend in school? You might be interested in this tournament that has an extra special cause attached to it.

The Best in the Beach Dodgeball tournament is put on by local organization Flex for a Change alongside the non-profit, 99 for the 1.

There's no cost of admission. The way to sign up is to bring a winter coat or jacket with you to give to someone in need this winter.

Catered food and some great music will be at the event. The event is Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Beach FC Facility on Buckner Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

You can register and learn more about the event here.

