Months after deadly duplex explosion, Franklin woman sues for $25 million

A woman who survived an explosion at a Franklin duplex is suing the building's property management team for $25 million. She claims they knew about a propane smell.

The suit goes back to April 15, when a home in the Berkley Court area was seriously damaged in an explosion, shooting up a column of flames and shaking nearby buildings. Two people went to the hospital with critical injuries.

Two weeks after the destruction, resident Michael Wiggins died from his wounds at a hospital.

There wasn't any update about the other person who had been hospitalized by the explosion until Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers filed the lawsuit in Southampton on June 13.

The suit claims that on April 15, Dionne Whitehead was in the duplex unit adjacent to the home that exploded. She was badly burned.

Lawyers say she "has suffered and will continue to suffer great pain of body and mind; has sustained a permanent injury; has suffered and will suffer embarrassment and harm from scars, disfigurement, and deformity," along with other problems.

Part of the request for $25 million stems from the claim that she will have long-term medical bills, and was hurt so badly that she can't earn a living as she did before the explosion.

Attorney Griffin O'Hanlon, one of the lawyers representing Whitehead, said there are reports of Wiggins reporting a propane smell before April 15.

The suit says the propane hot water system directly caused the explosion, but police and fire officials with the city haven't officially named that as the cause.

13News Now has reached out to the Virginia State Police, an agency investigating the explosion, to ask about what they've decided.

O'Hanlon said the next steps in the process are to serve the lawsuit to the two defendants, Berkley Court Apartments, L.P. and Severn Management of Virginia, LLC.