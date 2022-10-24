Anonymous bomb threat reported at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake

The building was evacuated, and school officials reached out to the Fire Marshal and Chesapeake Police Department to investigate.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake are going home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning.

Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an anonymous caller. The building was evacuated, and school officials reached out to the Fire Marshal and Chesapeake Police Department to investigate.

As a result of the threat, all classes and after school activities were canceled for Monday.

Those who take the bus to school will be returned home by their bus.

Car riders will be picked up by parents or guardians at Deep Creek Middle School and will be supervised in the meantime.

Vail said parents or guardians need to have identification ready if they're picking up their child. Student drivers were released from the Deep Creek Community Center.

School staff and law enforcement are still investigating the threat, Vail said.