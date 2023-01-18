Deputy receives surprise police escort after week-long stay in hospital

Senior Deputy Scott Chambers suffered from two gunshot injuries after a shootout with a Hampton murder suspect.

HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Senior Deputy Scott Chambers is back home following a week-long stay at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Chambers suffered critical injuries after a shootout with a murder suspect in Hampton last Wednesday.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working with local law enforcement to serve a warrant to a suspect wanted for a Hampton homicide case.

Task force officers had been following the suspect's vehicle when it stopped at the intersection of Todds Lane and Big Bethel Road. Talbot said the suspect "almost immediately" stepped out of his vehicle and started firing a gun at task force officers, who returned fire.

The suspect and Deputy Scott Chambers were both shot multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Talbot said. He was later identified as Lamont Lee Lewis, 46, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.

Chambers then spent the week at Riverside Regional Medical Center recovering. On Wednesday, doctors released him and he was surprised by a police escort waiting for him.

"He doesn't know about this yet and he's the type that will not really like it that much, but that's why everyone wants to be out here," said Jim O'Sullivan, Chesapeake's sheriff.

13News Now was there as Chambers was brought outside.

Chambers' unit lined the hospital entrance to cheer as the deputy was led outside. A police escort then brought him home and an American flag flew overhead on the drive back.

An honor guard also stood at attention to salute as Chambers was brought home for the first time in a week.

Chambers did not say much other than 'thank y'all' as he got in the car to leave.