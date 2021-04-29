Dining Out for Life fundraiser benefits LGBT Life Center for 18th year

Organizers were excited to pick the event back up, after a year off due to COVID.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, people across Hampton Roads grabbed delicious meals for a good cause. They participated in the LGBT LIFE Center’s 18th annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser.

Organizers were so excited to pick the event back up after a year off due to COVID.

Usually, they ask both diners and restaurant owners for donations, but this year they switched things up. They recognized that restaurants had a hard year too and wanted to help give back.

Organizers decided not to ask owners for any donations. Instead, they encouraged the community to dine out and support restaurants, but also donate to the Center if they are able.

The Center’s CEO said they need events like these to keep serving the community.

“Over the first 17 years of dining out for life, this community has donated over $1 million to LGBT Life Center,” said CEO Stacie Wells. “So, we really felt it was important to do it again this year, but also give back to the restaurants.”