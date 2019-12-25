HAMPTON, Va. — What started as a simple holiday meal stop is becoming the holiday headquarters of Hampton Roads.

The Citizens Unit Boys and Girls Club in Hampton was filled with new toys, necessities, and hot meals on Wednesday. They were available for anyone in need of a Christmas wish.

"We found out that there is more here than just the homeless that have nowhere to go on Christmas Day,” said Do Gooders of Hampton Roads Chairman Whalan McDew. “You have a lot of military here. You have college students that don't get home. You have elderly in the community and some people just don't have family anymore."

Do Gooders of Hampton Roads formed five years ago and kicked off their big Christmas gathering that continues to expand.

"We served 150 last year, hoping for 250 today," McDew said.

Every year the Do Gooders add more resources and volunteers to the mix.

Liayla Hines, 17, jumped at the opportunity to create change. The high school senior brought a stockpile of hats, scarves, and gloves she collects.

"It's not even about me, it's about the community,” Hines said. “Giving somebody else a chance to have Christmas."

The group served up warm meals and Christmas cheer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Everybody in here knows, I cook,” McDew said. “So, I fried the turkey, I smoked the ham.”

Most choose to spend the day at home with family, but McDew couldn't imagine having Christmas anywhere else.

"The family is here,” McDew said. “We are all family, we bring our families out. Today is about others, it is not about us."

