NORFOLK, Va. — At Dominion Energy’s Norfolk headquarters, everyone is getting ready for winter weather. That means bracing for outages from crashes and downed trees or branches, from ice and snow.

“We just want to make sure everyone knows what do so and stays safe,” said the media relations manager for Dominion Energy, Bonita Billingsley Harris.

She explained that the process starts with call center employees answering reports online and on the phone.

Then it goes to the Regional Operation Center, where employees call you to verify the outage.

If your power’s out, sometimes they can re-route power from an alternate source and back to to the customer.

James Willis is the General Manager for the Eastern Regional Operating Center. He has worked for Dominion Energy for the past 36 and a half years.

He explained their work is 24/7, 365 days a year. There’s no downtime.

Willis said employees get maintenance out of the way during the fall. So, when winter weather hits, they are set to work.

“There’s no margin of error here. Everything we do here is final,” said Willis.

From the operating center, they try to fix a power outage before sending a ground crew, but if a ground crew is there they will then call to operation center to let everyone when they can get the power back on.

This winter Dominion has three new tools to deal with outages. Those include the rapid respond cars, drones, and an app.

All of these tools help you stay safe, especially when it comes to incidents like a downed power line.

A few tips, if a live wire is down nearby you: call for help, avoid touching a car, hop out and shuffle at least 30 feet away from the car.

