NORFOLK, Va. — A group of local Dominion Energy employees spent their Wednesday mornings serving food to those in need.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., they served food to people at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Norfolk.

Last year, this church distributes nearly 750,000 meals to those living with food insecurity. So, the Dominion Energy volunteers are doing what they can to help the food bank’s largest local mobile pantry.

“It’s our turn today to do what we can locally to help those in our community that need help,” said Dominion Energy’s spokeswoman, Bonita Billingsley Harris.

"The opportunity to help people who are struggling to put food on the table is huge," said Billingsley Harris. "It’s very fulfilling for us.”

RELATED: Gov. Northam announces largest state renewable energy contract in the nation

RELATED: Virginia announces $20 million electric school bus initiative

That’s not the only work they’re doing to help families experiencing hunger.

Dominion Energy’s charitable foundation is giving a $100,000 grant to the federation of Virginia food banks.

This grant will help Virginia’s seven food banks make sure fresh food doesn’t go to waste.

“It’s going to meet a huge need for us,” said the Vice President of Programs for the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Tom Weiglin.

He says about 50% of fresh food is thrown away because Virginia Foodbanks don’t have enough storage and refrigeration.

“It’s huge for us, and especially this time of year with the holidays coming. This is the time of year when the community really steps up and tends to provide more food donations and other times of the year,” said Weiglin.

The volunteer hours and financial support are all part of Dominion Energy’s solution to help those struggling to put healthy food on the table in Hampton Roads.

“Were just very appreciative and excited about what we’re going to be able to do for our neighbors who we know are struggling to put food on the table,” said Weiglin.