Donate blood, get free Dunkin' this August

Donors will receive a voucher for a free medium iced coffee and classic donut after giving blood all August.

VIRGINIA, USA — There's a major blood shortage and now, the American Red Cross and Dunkin' Donuts are doing what they can to get people to donate.

Throughout the month of August, anyone who donates blood at an American Red Cross donation center will receive a voucher for a free medium iced coffee and classic donut from Dunkin'.

The voucher will be valid at various Dunkin' locations across Virginia and North Carolina including Greater Norfolk, the Outer Banks and Greater Richmond.

Other locations include: Harrisonburg, Midlothian, Roanoke and the Tidewater Peninsula.

“We are thrilled to begin this wonderful partnership with the American Red Cross and encourage local donors to give blood in a time of need,” said Melissa Goulette, Field Marketing Manager of Dunkin’. “The need for blood donations remains constant and we are grateful we can support our partners at the Red Cross with this fun incentive!"

The news comes as the American Red Cross continues to stress the need for both blood and platelets.

The incentives provided by Dunkin' and the Red Cross are aimed at convincing more people to get out and donate.

"We are so grateful to Dunkin' for their support of the mission of the American Red Cross," said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the American Red Cross Virginia Region. "Partnerships like this are critical to our ability to provide lifesaving blood to area hospitals and the patients they serve."

To make an appointment to donate, you can visit the American Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767). You can also download the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.

"As you finalize your plans for the rest of the summer, don’t forget to roll up a sleeve to help save lives," said Goulette.