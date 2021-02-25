'People want to be positive'| Donations are pouring into an Ocean View church for fire victims

The Lighthouse Community Church sprang into action the moment they saw the flames at a neighboring apartment complex.

NORFOLK, Va. — Thirty people are still without a home after their Ocean View apartment complex went up in flames Monday, but they aren’t without support.

The community sprang into action the moment they saw the flames. Donations are pouring into Lighthouse Community Church, which is right next door.

“They can bring anything all day long and they can take anything all day long,” said Pastor Charlie Stover.

In just two days, they’ve filled up an entire room in the church with essentials.

“Socks, linen, pants, jackets, health and beauty aids,” said Pastor Jeffrey Davidson.

And it’s overflowing into the room next door.

The church also houses Christ Fellowship Church members. Pastor Davidson said they are opening the doors from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.

“They will just walk in or give us a call and let us know what they stand in need of and we will have it prepared,” Davidson said. “We have food too.”

All donations big or small are welcome.

“I had a young lady come up to me, she gave me some change out of her purse,” said Evangelist Rosa Williams. “That change bought one of the babies a mask. It is not about what you give, it’s about giving from your heart.”

Lighthouse Community Church members say people can drop off from about 10-6, daily. Fire victims and anyone in need can come by to pick up during the same time frame. The address is 9609 Ninth Bay Street. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/GOw5fFHo0r — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) February 25, 2021

They even started a fund for the families at BB&T Bank

“Right after I started, a veteran’s group in Norfolk brought us a check for $1,000,” said Pastor Stover.

He said people can donate at any BB&T location under the "Lighthouse Community Church of Norfolk, Fire Victim Fund."

Pastor Stover said it’s a miracle no one was hurt. He said this call to action is bringing people together again.

“People need something to believe in, need something to contribute to and it shows,” Pastor Stover said. “People want to be positive.”

Firefighters said the building is condemned, but they’re still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

If you want to help these families, you can. Donations can be dropped off at Lighthouse Community Church between about 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.