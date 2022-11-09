Donovon Lynch family hosts second 'Reimagine America' discussion at NSU

A set of panelists, members of the community and local students came together Saturday afternoon for an event sponsored by the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To reimagine a better place and a better world – it's one of the missions for the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation. The 25-year-old was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront in March 2021.

Wayne Lynch, the father of Donovon Lynch, told 13News Now the family is still grieving. He said the fight for justice carries on, despite a special grand jury clearing Officer Solomon Simmons of wrongdoing in November 2021.

A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the city has been filed; a trial is set for next year.

In the meantime, a foundation in Donovon's name brought students and the community for a 2nd Annual "Reimagine America" discussion at Norfolk State University on Saturday afternoon.

"They know this is an opportunity for them to make a statement, to actually have sustainable solutions," Wayne Lynch said.

Panelists with backgrounds in state and local politics, activism and violence prevention shared insights with a crowd at NSU. In part, they said they want to break generational cycles and curb crime.

"Someone once told me that opportunity is the oxygen of a democracy," said Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax.

Several speakers said there is a great need for equitable resources.

"If you don't have access, and you don't have the ability to get out of survival mode, then it's hard to make decisions. So this is a direct correlation to the economy," said Cameron Bertrand, president of Violence Intervention Prevention LLC.

"When you're in that survival mode, you're already viewing things through a whole other lens," Delegate Nadarius Clark (D - Portsmouth) added.

Additionally, speakers encouraged more people to engage in the political process.

"You have to be involved in the political side. If not, you're marching for nothing," said Delegate A.C. Cordoza (R - Hampton).

"What's going to take us forward is not us sitting in front of you, it's you sitting in front of us," Jolicia Ward, a former delegate candidate, told the crowd.

Some participants also emphasized the critical role youth play.

"We have the answers. It's right here," Virginia Beach City Councilmember Sabrina Wooten said to the audience of students and community members.

"I do think there's a significant opportunity to attract industry, to invest in what it is we're discussing here today," said NSU Director of Leadership and Major Giving Philip Sherrill.

Additionally, working together was a large emphasis for Dr. Soji Akomolafe, executive director of the Center for African American Public Policy at Norfolk State University.

"You now are our warriors," said Akomolafe. "Let's make the loudest noise."

Mr. Lynch also mentioned an initiative of the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation includes the formation of a community fund.

"In your zip code where you live, for scholarships, entrepreneurship, startup businesses and internships," he said.

Finally, audience members wrote and submitted their own ideas on index cards. Tim Lynch, the uncle of Donovon Lynch, said that information will be analyzed and studied, "to make coherent projects that can actually make a change."

Students who attended Saturday's discussion also left with a unique opportunity to take part in a free Alteryx data science training and mentoring program.