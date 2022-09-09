Lynch family plans second 'Reimagine America' discussion following police shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Donovon-Wayne Lynch Foundation will tackle some tough topics in a "Reimagine America" discussion at Norfolk State University.
Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer last year during a chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Even though a grand jury cleared Officer Solomon Simmons of wrongdoing, the Lynch family has maintained that Lynch was wrongfully gunned down.
Several supporters, including some lawmakers, have pushed for an independent federal investigation into the shooting death. A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the city is expected to go on trial next year.
On Saturday, Wayne Lynch -- Donovon Lynch's father -- will join city and state leaders for a roundtable discussion on advancing social justice and equity from noon until 3 p.m.
Panelists include:
- Delegate A.C. Cordoza (R-91st)
- Delegate Nadarious Clark (D-79th)
- Virginia Beach City Councilmember Sabrina Wooten
- NSU's Political and Legal Analyst Dr. Eric Claville
- NSU’s Director of Leadership and Major Giving Philip Sherrill
- Former Delegate Candidate Jolicia Ward
- President of Violence Intervention Prevention Cameron Bertrand
Sixty NSU students will also be in attendance. The event will take place at the Nursing & General Education Building at Norfolk State University.