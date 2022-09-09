Lynch family plans second 'Reimagine America' discussion following police shooting death

Wayne Lynch -- Donovon Lynch's father -- will join city and state leaders for a roundtable discussion on advancing social justice and equity at NSU.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second year in a row, the Donovon-Wayne Lynch Foundation will tackle some tough topics in a "Reimagine America" discussion at Norfolk State University.

Donovon Lynch, 25, was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer last year during a chaotic night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Even though a grand jury cleared Officer Solomon Simmons of wrongdoing, the Lynch family has maintained that Lynch was wrongfully gunned down.

Several supporters, including some lawmakers, have pushed for an independent federal investigation into the shooting death. A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the city is expected to go on trial next year.

On Saturday, Wayne Lynch -- Donovon Lynch's father -- will join city and state leaders for a roundtable discussion on advancing social justice and equity from noon until 3 p.m.

Panelists include:

Delegate A.C. Cordoza (R-91st)

Delegate Nadarious Clark (D-79th)

Virginia Beach City Councilmember Sabrina Wooten

NSU's Political and Legal Analyst Dr. Eric Claville

NSU’s Director of Leadership and Major Giving Philip Sherrill

Former Delegate Candidate Jolicia Ward

President of Violence Intervention Prevention Cameron Bertrand