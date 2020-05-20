Drive-thru food drive to benefit Hampton Roads foodbanks

Virginia Natural Gas is hosting a food drive at two of its offices on Thursday to benefit our local foodbanks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Natural Gas is hosting a drive-thru food drive to benefit The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

They will be held at two VNG locations on Thursday, May 21, with one in Virginia Beach and the other in Newport News.

VNG is hosting the drive in an effort to help curb the escalation of food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food drive will be held at:

544 S. Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

746 Diligence Drive in Newport News from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This will be held as a drive-thru event, and VNG asks that people taking part wear a face covering for their safety and the safety of employee volunteers. Please place your donations in the trunks of your vehicles, where a volunteer can gather them.

The foodbanks are asking for non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, pasta sauce, and boxed meals.