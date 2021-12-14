Drive-thru food pantry in Virginia Beach feeds over 1,500 households

The event was held at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater and hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services and a local food bank.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than a thousand families were fed on Tuesday during a drive-thru food pantry at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

The Virginia Department of Human Services (DHS) hosted the event along with its partner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“We have witnessed, firsthand, the devastating impact of the pandemic on the individuals we serve, and the increased need for healthy and nutritious food persists,” said Emma Inman, the chief impact officer of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Volunteers gathered in the parking lot of the amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and handed out fresh produce, pantry essentials, and proteins to 1,567 households.

Some of the food given away included fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods, pasta, sugar, and flour.