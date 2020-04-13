Easter at a social distance in Hampton Roads

Although COVID-19 may have kept families in Hampton Roads apart physically, many people found ways to celebrate. Some of the ways included a surprise.

On Sunday, a family in Yorktown spent its first Easter separated, but it didn't stop Grace Holland's great-granddaughter from making her day with a drive-by surprise that include Easter greetings for her.

“It was just good seeing them because I haven’t been able to see them," said Holland.

In Virginia Beach, Pre-K school teacher Kathy Verrey surprised her students with Easter baskets before the holiday.

“I took them to each of their homes and delivered them to them and rang the doorbell, and they came out and had a little sign saying that I was thinking about them," said Verrey.