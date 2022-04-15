Easter Event Guide: Here's what's happening this weekend across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Easter is almost here, and both children and adults across the 757 may still be looking for sweet ways to celebrate the holiday. We've compiled a guide with events by city so that you can find the fun that fits your schedule! From our 13News Now family to yours, Happy Easter!
Note: This list is not exhaustive. Check your local organizations to see if they're hosting celebrations, too!
- Easter Eggstravaganza at Military Circle Mall is being held on Saturday, April 16, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a free egg hunt, a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, character meet and greets, and more.
- Maker's Craft Brewery is hosting an Adult Only Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Prizes that are found will include free beer vouchers and more. No children are allowed at this event.
- FavorNation Church is partnering with Norfolk State University to offer a Community-Wide Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 17, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thousands of eggs will be dropped from a helicopter on the campus of NSU. The event is open to the public, but tickets are required.
- If you're in need of food this holiday, the Omegas of Norfolk House is hosting an Easter Drive-Thru Distribution event from 9 a.m. until supplies run out. You can learn more by clicking here.
- The Cavalier Hotel is hosting its Grand Easter Celebration on April 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a buffet, two golden egg hunts, a petting zoo, and more.
- Celebrate Easter at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach Town Center on April 17, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. There will be music, a photo booth, a religious message, and more.
- The Hunt Club Farm is hosting their Easter Spring Fling and Egg Hunt on April 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's a wide variety of fun activities, and tickets are required.
- The Military Aviation Museum is hosting its first-ever Easter Egg Drop. On April 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., gather your kids and take them to collect eggs that are dropped from a historic aircraft. You can get your tickets here, and admission is free for museum members.
- The Elite Child's Annual Prince and Princess Easter Ball is being held on April 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel. Your child can dress up, get photos taken by "paparazzi" and more. Click here to buy tickets.