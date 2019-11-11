VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Edmarc, the nation's oldest pediatric hospice, helps children with serious illnesses stay at home with their families as often as possible.

This weekend, Edmarc will host their 7th annual Hope Gala at the Oceanfront to help raise money for its mission.

The event sold out three weeks early! Three-hundred guests will enjoy an evening of music, dancing, and bidding on silent auction items on November 16 at the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Edmarc plans three signature fundraising events each year and relies on donations for 90 percent of its $1.3 million budget. Support from community partners makes providing its services possible.

For more information, visit Edmarc's website.

